JSO searches for car in Acorn Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit released a photo of the vehicle they believe was used in a shooting that left one man dead in his car on Acorn Street Friday.

The pictured vehicle was described as a dark colored Ford Fusion with no distinguishing marks seen, is believed to have been utilized during this crime.

Anyone who has any information in reference to this shooting or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.