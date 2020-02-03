St. Augustine Beach neighbors feud over emotional support chickens

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – A feud over emotional support chickens in St. Augustine Beach has made it all the way to City Hall.

The mother of 9-year-old Cole Wildasin said her son was shaken as a baby and he needs the chickens to help deal with his brain trauma. But a neighbor is worried the chickens are a public health hazard.

“I have a special brain and they help me and they calm me down,” Cole told News4Jax on Monday. “In the morning, I wake up, come outside, let them out. And when it gets in the afternoon, I feed them some scratch.”

After he was born, Cole’s brain was damaged with shaken baby syndrome. Jennifer Wildasin, his mother who took him in as a foster child and then adopted him, said Cole has latched on to the chickens as a form of emotional support.

“I wouldn’t be fighting for a chicken, really. But there are kids that have dogs and cats, and for him, it works,” Wildasin said.

The chickens are what 9-year-old Cole Wildasin wakes up every morning to put on his boots and take care of. (WJXT)

But a problem arose months ago when the city knocked at the family’s door, saying a neighbor complained. The family took this to City Hall, eventually winning an exception to city ordinances against chickens in St. Augustine Beach. But the same neighbor complained again, writing a letter contesting the city’s decision.

“It’s just heartbreaking," Wildasin said. "It doesn’t have to be this way. You’re here. You can’t see them. They’re not a problem. They’re not causing any harm.”

Pamela Holcombe, the neighbor who is fighting this, wrote a lengthy letter to the city, which reads, in part, “writing this letter gives me no pleasure.” Holcombe said she’s a “lifelong animal lover,” but goes on to write the chickens could cause a “public health hazard creating a human avian vector for the transmission of communicable diseases.”

As Cole’s mother continues to fight to keep his eight chickens, the animals are expected to be a hot topic at a St. Augustine City Commission meeting Monday evening.

Cole said he doesn’t want the chickens to go anywhere.

“I would be very sad if they did,” he said.

Holcombe told News4Jax by phone ahead of the meeting about her other concerns that go beyond public health. She said she is concerned by providing an exception to the law, adding it could provide people a way to bypass local animal ordinances. She said she’s also concerned about this damaging people’s ability to have emotional support animals.

Monday’s City Commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m.