6 arrested in brawl outside of Jacksonville Beach bar

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Six men were arrested after a large fight broke out near the Jacksonville Beach bars over the weekend, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Sunday to the corner of Fifth Avenue North and First Street North.

According to a police report, the altercation started after one of the men, 25-year-old Michael Apelian, touched a woman’s buttocks while inside of Lynch’s Irish Pub. Damir Husic, 28, knew the woman and began arguing with Apelian, according to the report. Security then kicked Husic, Apelian and four other men out of the bar, police said.

Witnesses told police that Apelian fell to the ground during the fight and was kicked in the head. Apelian was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a possible head injury, and then arrested.

George Jacobsen, Adnan Osmanovic and Damir Merdzic were also arrested in connection with the fight.