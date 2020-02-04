FEMA awards Jacksonville $1.5 million for Irma expenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More of the city’s cost of cleaning up after Hurricane Irma is finally being paid back.

Costs to Jacksonville stemming from the devastating September 2017 storm will be reimbursed to Jacksonville from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. Including the expense of hauling away debris to landfills, the 181 trees and 4,257 hanging tree limbs that required removal, $1,548,705 will be provided to make up for those lost funds and expended resources.

This funding reimburses eligible costs sustained while performing necessary life-saving actions. Costs incurred repairing disaster-damaged infrastructure and facilities may also be qualified for this funding.

This funding should cover no less than 75% of the costs, with the remaining percentage cost being divided between local and county governments by the state. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has been participating in all aspects of the Public Assistance project, conducting final reviewing of FEMA projects.