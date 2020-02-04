Jacksonville man accused of not disclosing HIV status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police arrested a Jacksonville man who is accused of having sex without disclosing that he’s HIV positive.

Robert Addison, 47, is charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without disclosure of HIV.

According to his arrest report, Addison messaged with a woman on Facebook for about a year before the two had sex.

The report said Addison was with the woman at a family barbecue when one of her relatives told her that he recognized Addison.

The relative later told the woman that Addison was HIV positive, and she confronted him, the police report said. What Addison said was redacted from the report, but that led to a police interview and then Addison’s arrest.

Addison was booked Thursday into the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Monday evening on $30,000 bond, according to online jail records.