Man drives himself to hospital after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville after a man drove himself to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Officers said the man claimed to have been shot just after 2:30 p.m.on New Kings Road. He had several gunshot wounds, but was expected to be OK.

As of Monday night, investigators were unable to locate a crime scene or a motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).