JEA needs your help to identify scam callers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As JEA sees a rise in scam phone calls, the utility is asking for customers’ help to identify the scammers.

On Tuesday, there were 30 reports made to the utility about scam calls, a JEA spokesperson told News4Jax.

It’s the same hoax that News4Jax has previously reported on. According to JEA, residents and businesses are receiving calls from people who claim to be with JEA and threaten to disconnect service if a large amount of money isn’t paid within 30 minutes.

“These callers claim the customer is behind on their utility payments or that their utility meter needs to be replaced,” JEA said in a news release Wednesday. “The customer is then instructed to go to a Winn-Dixie, CVS or Walgreens, buy a MoneyPak payment card and call them back at the phone number provided with the MoneyPak card information and PIN number to prevent their service from being disconnected.”

These calls are not coming from JEA. The utility will never call to request a credit card to avoid disconnection.

JEA said the most important thing a customer who receives one of these calls can do is capture the number that the scammer provides for a callback. Then, notify JEA at 904-665-6000. Commercial customers may call 904-665-6250.