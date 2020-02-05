59ºF

Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh reacts as First Lady Melania Trump prepares to give him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

President Donald Trump announced the award during his State of the Union address Tuesday night. First Lady Melania Trump presented the award to Limbaugh. The two sat next to each other in the House visitors’ gallery. A bearded Limbaugh stood and saluted President Trump as the award was announced.

Limbaugh, a staunch Trump supporter, announced Monday that he is battling advanced lung cancer.

Trump said the diagnosis was not good news, but added: “What is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.”

Trump thanked Limbaugh for “decades of tireless devotion to our country” and said the award recognized the millions of people a day Limbaugh speaks to and inspires, as well as his charity work.

