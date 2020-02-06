City Rescue Mission opening severe weather shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission on Thursday afternoon will open a severe weather shelter in downtown Jacksonville for those in need.

Check-in at the New Life Inn campus at 234 West State St. will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to safe shelter, the City Rescue Mission will be offering meals.

WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT DAY: Potentially severe storms march toward First Coast

In Alachua County, the anticipated severe weather Thursday and low temperatures Friday through Saturday will lead to the activation of the City of Gainesville’s Severe Weather and Cold Night Shelter Program. St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace at the Empowerment Center will provide Cold Night Shelter services to people in need of shelter as long as overnight temperatures remain below 45 degrees.

The CNS program providers serve additional persons in need of shelter so that families and individuals desiring shelter will have a warm place to stay. St. Francis House provides temporary shelter that is appropriate for families, women and children. GRACE Marketplace primarily serves individual adults. In addition to an indoor place to spend the night, other services -- including food, showers, laundry, case management and more -- are available at St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace.