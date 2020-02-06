Event aims to raise HIV and AIDS awareness in African American community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville organization is helping to bring awareness to the issue of HIV and AIDs in the African American community, as well as decrease the number of new cases.

B&Sun Arts and Culture Center will be hosting a community event Friday, which is National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day. There will be a series of health promotions, a community walk and free testing.

A study shows Jacksonville was among 10 cities with the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses. According to AIDSVu, which is an interactive map of HIV-related data in the United States, in 2017, 2,845 of every 100,000 people were living with HIV in the ZIP code 32009 -- where Friday’s event will take place.

"It’s a red zone area where HIV is an epidemic at,” said Leo Gathings, director of B&Sun Arts and Culture Center.

B&Sun Arts and Culture Center has partnered with several other organizations, including the Florida Department of Health, to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS. Gathings said he wants to break the stigma around this disease in the African American community while decreasing new cases.

“It’s my duty as an African American man for my community and my people to speak up while many people remain silent on this topic. We have to know our health status. People have to break the stigma of knowing just the basic outline of HIV," Gathings said. “You can’t contract HIV from giving somebody a hug. You can’t contract HIV from sharing utensils and eating off of the same plate. And a person with HIV -- it is not a death sentence.”

In 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African Americans accounted for 13% of the U.S. population but 42% of new HIV diagnoses.

“It’s very, very, very important for, specifically for African Americans, to bring this awareness up," Gathings said. “It’s so important to know your status, to know your partner’s status, and if you do need treatment, the resources where you can go to receive treatment.”

Friday’s event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will take place at 2422 North Myrtle Ave.