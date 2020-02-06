Mother: Grave of teen killed after Raines-Lee football game vandalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a 19-year-old man who was shot to death after a high school football game in 2018 says she’s outraged after seeing video that appears to show someone urinating on her son’s grave.

The grave belongs to Joerod Adams, who was shot and killed after a game between Raines and Lee High School. Two other teens were wounded in the shooting, which occurred outside Raines.

Jameelah Murphy, Adam’s mother, said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The video that was posted to social media appears to show a man spitting, urinating and kicking decorations on Adams’ grave.

The video never shows the man, only his shoes.

“I just feel like this is a stab in the heart doing stuff like that," Murphy said.

Murphy said seeing the video was devastating. She said her son’s grave is typically decorated with flowers and balloons.

“I had a breakdown. I had to pull myself together,” she said. “I was crying all day yesterday.”

Murphy said her son’s birthday is next week.

“I’m not going to let one disrespectful person stop me from putting flowers down on my son’s grave for his birthday," she said.

News4Jax reached out to the person who posted the video. That person said they were not the person seen in the video.

News4Jax has requested an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in regard to the grave being vandalized.