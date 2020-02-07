Man hit by car was also shot; Gainesville police charge ex-con with murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Police have re-arrested a man accused of intentionally hitting a 35-year-old man last year after an altercation in Gainesville.

Arash Nikoonejad’s body was found in his home Nov. 8, 2019. Gainesville detectives learned that Nikoonejad had an altercation in his yard days earlier with two individuals. During this altercation, Derek Hall used his car to charge at and hit Nikoonejad, causing him to flip over and fall.

Hall, 53, was arrested at the time and charged with aggravated battery.

After an autopsy revealed that Nikoonejad also suffered from a gunshot wound and evidence showed the victim’s blood was found inside Nikoonejad’s vehicle, detectives continued to investigate.

Police learned that Nikoonejad and Hall had a second altercation later that evening in which Hall shot Nikoonejad and fled in his vehicle. Nikoonejad, who lives alone, returned to his residence where he died of his injuries.

Detectives re-arrested Hall on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail.