Toddler seriously injured in mobile home fire

2 others of 6 people in Mayport home also hospitalized

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Firefighters clean up after rescuing at least one person and putting out a fire in a mobile home in Mayport.
MAYPORT, Fla. – Three of six people in a mobile home on Paradise Avenue in Mayport that caught fire overnight were injured -- one toddler seriously.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out about 1 a.m. At least one of the victims had to rescued from the home.

There’s no word on what caused the fire. The Red Cross is helping the family.

