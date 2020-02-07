Toddler seriously injured in mobile home fire
2 others of 6 people in Mayport home also hospitalized
MAYPORT, Fla. – Three of six people in a mobile home on Paradise Avenue in Mayport that caught fire overnight were injured -- one toddler seriously.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the fire broke out about 1 a.m. At least one of the victims had to rescued from the home.
There’s no word on what caused the fire. The Red Cross is helping the family.
