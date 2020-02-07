Yulee man gets prison for unlawful sex with minor

A Yulee man that had been under criminal investigation since May 2019 for alleged sexual crimes against a minor has been sentenced to prison and probation.

Investigators with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said Aurthur Hastings, 30, and his wife, Danielle Kirchenbauer, 29, were both charged with unlawful sex with a minor, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the arrest report, the victim is a relative of Hastings.

The report states the victim told detectives that Hastings and his wife had unlawful sexual contact with her on two occasions, and that on another two occasions, the contact was with Hastings.

The report also states that Kirchenbauer told detectives that in March 2019, she along with her husband and the victim were engaged in unlawful sex acts with the victim. After Kirchenbauer was interrogated, detectives began questioning her husband. His conversation with investigators was redacted from the report, but after questioning, the couple was arrested.

Records show Hastings pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor in exchange for the other charges, including to two counts of sexual battery being dropped.

On Thursday, Judge James Daniel sentenced Hastings to three years in a state prison with one month and 22 days of credit for time served in the Nassau County Jail. He was also given 10 years of probation.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kirchenbauer worked at the Nassau County Sheriff’s office as a dispatch operator at the time of her arrest and her mug shot was not public. Because she is a former member of law enforcement, she is able to claim an exemption that keeps her mugshot from being made public.

News4Jax is working to learn whether Kirchenbauer was also sentenced in court.