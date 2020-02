JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help looking for a man they said removed his GPS monitor Saturday.

Police said Lynn Fralick was last detected in the area of Pulaski Road and I-295. He’s 39 years old and said to be 5-feet 7-inches in height and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees him should call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.