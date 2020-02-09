43ºF

JSO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Oak Hill Park

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle on 103rd St. early Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 103rd St. and Ricker Rd. early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say the person on foot was hit at approximately 2:30 a.m. while trying to cross 103rd St. without using the designated crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Westbound lanes on 103rd St. were rerouted North and South on Ricker Rd. to avoid the crash scene.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

