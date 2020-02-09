Pomar Dog Park, Lighthouse Park tennis courts closed temporarily for repairs

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Repairs this month will impact two St. Augustine parks, according to St. Augustine city officials.

Due to a need to replace the fencing surrounding the park, Pomar Park Dog Park, located at 1600 Masters Dr., will be closed from Monday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 17.

In addition, the tennis courts at Lighthouse Park, located at 201 Red Cox Dr., will be closed from Thursday, Feb. 6, to Thursday, Feb. 27, for resurfacing.

For more information, call the General Services Department’s Facilities Operations Division at 904-209-4308.