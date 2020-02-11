FEMA awards Jacksonville $4M to acquire flood prone properties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville is getting more than $4 million in federal grant money to acquire and demolish 22 flood-prone homes throughout the city.

According to a news release, the money from FEMA will help fund debris and slab removal. Environmental testing will also be conducted at the sites. Officials plan to convert the properties into green space.

It’s unclear exactly which properties are included in the acquisition.

In February, the city received a $3.4 million grant from FEMA to buy up and tear down 17 homes in the South Shores neighborhood. It’s an area that flooded heavily during Hurricane Irma.