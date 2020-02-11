Jacksonville Pollo Tropical offers free meals to all Active Duty, Veteran Military on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pollo Tropical is honoring all active duty and veteran military with Military Appreciation days every second Tuesday of the month.

This Tuesday, February 11, all active duty and veteran military (with valid ID) can enjoy a complimentary Pollo Tropical Quarter Chicken Platter with two sides, a release said.

No coupon or coupon code is required. The offer is valid all day, dine in or drive-thru at all Florida Pollo Tropical locations. The offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders.

The Miami-based company, founded in 1988, owns and operates more than 140 locations throughout Florida, including five in Jacksonville: 9370 Atlantic Blvd,, 4863 Gate Parkway North, 10989 San Jose Blvd., 13776 Old St Augustine Road and at 730 Skymarks Drive.