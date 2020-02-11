Police: 1 wounded in domestic-related shooting at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized after a domestic-related shooting Monday evening at a Westside apartment complex, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were called about 7:35 p.m. to an apartment complex on Niblick Drive off San Juan Avenue, where they found a man, who had been shot multiple times, inside an apartment. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jesse York said the man was taken to a hospital with “potential life-threatening injuries."

According to York, investigators determined that the shooting was domestic-related, and the shooter turned himself at a nearby location.

York noted that there were other people inside the apartment. “Investigators will determine what information they may have to be able to share with us to add to this investigation," he said.

Detectives continue to investigate.