1 hospitalized after fight, shots fired on Pearl Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight broke out on Pearl Street and then shots were fired nearby, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they were called about 3:20 p.m. to an “armed fight” involving several men on North Pearl Street at West 60th Street. When police arrived, according to JSO, they heard gunshots nearby on North Pearl Street, just south of West 60th Street. Police said the person who fired the shots took off in a vehicle.

No one was shot or injured by the gunfire, police said, but one man was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries that he suffered during the fight.

Police said another man was taken into custody for questioning but was not arrested.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appeared to be an isolated incident between people who know each other.