Local News

Jacksonville Beach man killed in JTB crash

Cause of the crash is under investigation

Staff

Tags: Traffic
A Jacksonville Beach man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Beach man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

According to FHP, Richard Dwight Sinclair, 65, was in a Toyota Tacoma heading east on JTB near Kernan Boulevard shortly before noon when the truck drifted off the road and hit a traffic sign support.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but authorities said Sinclair might have had a medical episode.

