Police: Woman had unsecure loaded gun, drugs in car with child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman is facing child neglect and other charges after police said she did not safely store a gun in her car with a child inside.

Amber Troutman was pulled over on Lane Avenue South on Jacksonville’s Westside because an officer said he spotted an obstructed tag on her vehicle.

The officer said a child was in the car. The child’s age and relationship to Troutman were blacked out in the report.

According to police, a search of the car turned up eight grams of marijuana, $7,800 in cash and a handgun loaded with 18 bullets.

Troutman was booked on charges of child neglect, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to safely store the gun and armed drug possession. She was also cited for the improper tag.