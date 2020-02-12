What are the safest/least safe cities in Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Atlantic Beach and Fernandina Beach were the only Northeast Florida cities ranked in the top third of a new report on the safest cities in the Sunshine State, based on the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s review of the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report.

Atlantic Beach came in at 27 and Fernandina Beach was ranked the 33rd safest city in Florida. Jacksonville was 76, in the bottom half of the list ranked based on crime statistics, but the River City had fewer overall crimes per capita than Orlando, West Palm Beach and Miami.

The four cities rated safest in the report were all oceanside communities: Satellite Beach, Key Biscayne, Marco Island and North Palm Beach.

Lake City and Palatka were among the four cities with the most crime per capita in the state.

Florida’s overall rate of 33.24 crimes per 1,000 people is just a notch above the national rate.