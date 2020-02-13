Firefighters reunited with 2-year-old rescued from Mayport house fire

MAYPORT, Fla. – The grandparents of a 2-year-old girl who was trapped in a bedroom while a fire tore through a home in Mayport said Wednesday that their granddaughter is still in the hospital, but that her condition is improving.

On Friday, a family of six′s home was destroyed in the fire. The child’s 17-year-old brother is credited with getting the rest of the family out on time. Firefighters rushed in to save the toddler.

“She is doing great,” said Bill Mason, the 2-year-old’s grandfather.

Mason and other family members credit his teenage grandson who went back in the home three or four times to get his sisters and brothers out, including an 8-month-old.

“The firefighters got there. They knew which room the 2-year-old was in, and two of them went into the burning fire," he said.

One firefighter was with the toddler as she was rushed to the hospital. On Wednesday, the rescuers visited the 2-year-old in the hospital.

“All three of the firefighters were crying in the hospital room once they saw how well the baby was doing,” Mason said. " It was amazing. They saved her life."

Lieutenant Belcher received a heartfelt “thank you” from the toddler’s mother. He said they got to the young girl just in time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the toddler was on a ventilator at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, but relatives said she’s doing better. Her father will need surgery due to his injuries.

Mason has setup a fundraising account on his Facebook page to help raise funds.