Man charged with murder in deadly beating at Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 15 months after a man was beaten in a home on the Westside and later died, another man has been arrested and charged with his murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, officers were sent to a home on Jammes Road on Nov. 17, 2018 in reference to a home invasion robbery. Investigators determined that a man forced his way into the home when the victim answered the door, and the victim was struck several times in his face.

The Sheriff’s Office said a second resident in an adjacent room heard a single gunshot and called for police. The news release did not say whether someone was hit by the gunfire.

According to police, the victim, who was not identified in the news release, could not be interviewed due to his injuries. The victim’s health declined and he died on Dec. 16, 2018 from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said that evidence at the scene and follow-up investigations led detectives to a person of interest, and the suspect was identified as Ray Smith, 39.

Smith was taken into custody on Monday on charges of murder and armed burglary. He’s held in the Duval County jail without bond, and his next court date is scheduled for March 4.