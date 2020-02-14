4 people rescued from disabled fishing boat east of Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four people were rescued after their fishing boat became disabled 55 miles east of Mayport, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said the 37-foot fishing vessel “Fish Bone” notified the Coast Guard on Wednesday that it had become disabled due to machinery failure.

Watchstanders received the distress signal at about 6 p.m. and launched a rescue helicopter crew, which found the boat and confirmed the mariners on board had no medical concerns, officials said.

A Navy patrol boat in the area diverted and put the boat in tow until a crew with the Coast Guard transferred the tow. Officials said the fishing boat and crew were towed to Morning Star Marina in Mayport.

The mariners were reported to be in good condition, officials said.