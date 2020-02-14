43 bikes delivered to Daniel Kids in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of Jacksonville children were treated to a surprise on two wheels Thursday thanks to Daniel Kids and Publix.

Among the youngsters was 12-year-old Izaiah Thomas, who can now say he has his own brand new bike.

“I had a bike before, but it got stolen,” Izaiah said. “We saw the truck pull up, and we didn’t know what was in there and it came out with bikes.”

The program’s mission: To improve the lives of local children, many who’ve experienced trauma and are in the foster care system.

Two wheels can make a difference in the lives of these young children.

“We are working with some of the most vulnerable children in the community, and we are working to help them with their behavioral and emotional and mental health problems so we can help them be stable and go back into the community and be successful in schools and in homes,” said Lesley Wells, Daniel CEO and president.

Publix built 405 bikes during the company’s annual conference. Of those bikes, 43 were delivered Thursday in Jacksonville.