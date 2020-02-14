54-year-old Lake City man shot to death

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Columbia County detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a running vehicle Thursday night in rural area west of Interstate 75.

Deputies sent to Donovan Glen, between County Road 47 and State Road 247, just after 7 p.m. found Linville Curtis, 54, of Lake City, dead. He had trauma to his upper body but the Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Detectives asked anyone who had contact with Linville between 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday to call detectives at 386-758-1095.

“Our detectives and deputies will work around the clock to solve this heinous crime and give closure to the family,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “With crimes of this nature, the first few days are critical, therefore if you have information please contact us immediately.”