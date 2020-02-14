Attorney general denies wrongly convicted Jacksonville man of compensation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who spent more than four decades behind bars for a murder that Jacksonville prosecutors said he didn’t commit had his petition for compensation denied by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office.

Nathan Myers was 18-years-old when he and his then 34-year-old uncle, Clifford Williams, both went to prison. They were convicted of shooting and killing a woman as she slept inside her apartment in New Town back in the 70s.

Evidence from the State Attorney’s Office showed Myers and Williams were wrongly convicted, but the Attorney General’s Office found there is no evidence of Myers’ innocence.

The response from the Attorney General’s Office reads in part:

“... a petitioner must prove by clear and convicting evidence, scientific or not, that he is ‘factually innocent,’ i.e., that he did not commit the crime for which he was convicted or any crime based on the same set of facts used in that conviction. It is plainly evident that more is required to receive compensation than simply showing a conviction has been vacated.”

A second woman who was in the apartment was also shot, but survived and identified the Myers and Williams as the killers. It was the only evidence submitted at their trial in 1976.

In March 2019, both men had their convictions vacated. On Mar. 29, they walked out of the Duval County Courthouse to freedom.

A wrongfully convicted individual found innocent is entitled to compensation. Florida law requires them to receive $50,000 annually up to a maximum of $2 million, as long as they don’t have any prior felony convictions.

But the Attorney General’s Office wrote in its letter that it “cannot conclude that Mr. Myers is innocent or that such a finding has been established.”

Williams, now 77, has two prior felony convictions: one for attempted arson in 1960 and another for robbery in 1966, making him ineligible for the compensation. Despite that, a state senator is pushing to make Williams an exception to the law, seeking to award him $2.5 million.

