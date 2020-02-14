57ºF

Hastings woman attacked by 2 dogs, hospitalized

HASTINGS, Fla. – A woman St. Johns County deputies described as elderly attacked by two dogs Friday was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A deputy responding to the woman’s home on Luther Beck Road who was aggressively approached by two rottweilers shot both the dogs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. One died and one was taken to a veterinarian.

The woman was taken to Orange Park Medical Center.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will update this story with details as they become available.

