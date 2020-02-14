St. Johns County has a new K-9 deputy in town

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Crank up the “awww” factor.

Deputies at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office took a moment Friday on Facebook to introduce their newest K-9 deputy, Oakley.

The dog’s name was chosen based on a number of votes from the public. The Sheriff’s Office said there was an overwhelming number of votes for the name.

The Facebook post is easily the Sheriff’s Office’s most popular on Friday, getting hundreds of likes.