Fallen trooper gets portion of Florida highway named in his honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A portion of a U.S. 90 has been renamed in remembrance of fallen Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Robert McDermon, who was shot and killed in 1981.

FHP said McDermon was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend an escaped prisoner off US 90 in Jacksonville. McDermon was with his cousin when they returned to the cousin’s home and encountered the escaped prisoner who was armed.

Shots were exchanged, FHP said, and both McDermon and his cousin were killed. The suspect was apprehended a short time later.

“Trooper McDermon was dedicated to serving the residents and visitors of this state as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, and the ultimate sacrifice that he paid is well deserving of this recognition," Colonel Gene Spaulding said in a news release.

McDermon served with the Florida Highway Patrol for 11 years. His career with FHP began June 1, 1970.

The FHP said he was in the 39th recruit class in Tallahassee, from July 5 to Sept. 25, 1971. He was stationed in Miami, Ocala, and Jacksonville.

At the time of his death, he was 35 years old. He was survived by his wife and two children.