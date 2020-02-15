Georgia mom brought to tears by Valentine’s Day lullaby

BLACKSHEAR, GA – There is no love greater than a mother’s love for her kids.

A Georgia mother was surprised on Valentine’s Day by her adult children, who hired a singer, Jessica Moore, to perform “My Little Sunshine” for their mother, Sherry Harris.

Moore performed the song with her daughters.

Ashley Harris shared the video of her family members on the News4Jax Facebook page. She said her mother sang the same song to her and her siblings when they were little.