Jacksonville police looking for man wanted for battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help Saturday tracking down a man they said was wanted for felony battery.

The Sheriff’s Office said Eric Maxwell, 34, is believed to be a transient, and that he’s know to frequent the area of Broward Road and I-95 on the Northside.

Maxwell is said to be just over 6-feet in height and weighs about 180 pounds.

If seen, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.