Police suspect foul play after man in 60s found dead in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are working to determine how a man died in his home on the Northside, police said Friday.

According to Sgt. Mike Wilcox, police were sent to the home on Capper Road just after 4:30 p.m. He said foul play was suspected in the man’s death.

The man, described as about 65 years of age, was not identified. Wilcox said it’s believed the man was home alone. He said the man’s body was discovered by a family member.

Wilcox asked anyone with information to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.