Witness: 3 children found after men jump in car, take off with them inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A witness told News4Jax on Saturday that a woman left three children in a car and went into a Westside Family Dollar. While inside, he said three men took off in her car with the children still inside.

The witness, who is a manager at the Family Dollar near the intersection of Lenox Avenue and Normandy Boulevard, said the children are ages 10 months old, 2 years old and 5 years old. He claimed the 5-year-old was able to get out of the car, but scraped his knees and elbows in the process.

According to the witness, who asked not to be identified, police were able to locate the car, and he said the children were all found safe. He claimed police were with the car, but it’s unclear where the car was located.

Officers were not at the Family Dollar when News4Jax arrived. Police were able to confirm they were sent to the area of the Family Dollar on Saturday after they were notified of a reported kidnapping.