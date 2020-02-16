1 hospitalized in Northside house fire
Red Cross now assisting 1 adult and 2 kids
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a house fire broke out on Elmhurst Drive on the Northside Saturday night.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was able to get the blaze under control, and the cause is still under investigation.
The Red Cross was called out to help one adult and two children.
JFRD tweeted updates about the fire as crews battled the flames.
Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in the 10300 block of Elmhurst dr....S37 is on scene advising fire showing... more crews are en route root— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) February 16, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.