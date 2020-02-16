54ºF

1 hospitalized in Northside house fire

Red Cross now assisting 1 adult and 2 kids

JFRD battles a house fire on Elmhurst Drive Saturday night.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a house fire broke out on Elmhurst Drive on the Northside Saturday night.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was able to get the blaze under control, and the cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross was called out to help one adult and two children.

JFRD tweeted updates about the fire as crews battled the flames.

