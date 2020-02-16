Event to honor Jordan Davis on 25th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This November will mark eight years since a Jacksonville teenager was shot and killed at a Southside gas station. On Sunday, Jordan Davis would have turned 25-years-old.

“He would have just had fun. Eyes would’ve been open,” said his father, Ron Davis.

Jordan Davis, who was 17, was shot and killed after an argument over loud music on Black Friday in 2012. It happened at the Gate gas station at the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Southside Boulevard.

“Many people see Jordan as 17 and that’s all they knew, and when you’re a parent and you lose a child, you see a child from the time they are small all the way up,” explained Davis.

To celebrate and honor his son, Davis is teaming up with Dr. Albert Chester to hold a community event Sunday afternoon.

Chester told News4Jax they will mentor and talk with young people on the Northside.

“That’s one thing that we miss out on is that communication piece, ‘How are you feeling today?’" Chester said. “Even to go so far as to say, you know, 'man, I love you.’ A lot of people don’t hear that. A lot of men to hear that in this area, that changes your whole mind.”

Davis told News4Jax their goal is to be a positive outlet for future generations.

“We want to be a vehicle for them to go and not have trouble on the street and say you know, I can go to this place on Moncrief and make sure that I do something positive,” said Davis. "That’s what we want to do, become an outlet for the kids on the Northside. "

The celebration is from noon until 2 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Winton Drive.

It is free and open to the public.