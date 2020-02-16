Found pigs looking for parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted to twitter Saturday hoping to find the owners of two pigs found in Jacksonville.

JSO’s quippy post read, “Someone is missing these two PIG-time.”

Someone is missing these two PIG-time. And we are attempting to re-unite them. The smaller one (top) is a boar found near Riverplace blvd. The larger one is a sow found near Bowden Rd. If either look familiar, please call #JSO at 904-630-0500 with information. pic.twitter.com/xXF7vfBnWi — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 15, 2020

According to the sheriff’s office, the smaller, spotted pig was found near Riverplace Boulevard, and the larger sow was roaming near Bowden Road.

JSO asks anyone who recognizes the porkers to call the non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 so they can be reunited with their owner.

Friday afternoon Jacksonville Fire and Rescue saved a pig taking a swim near the Southbank Riverwalk. It’s not clear if the rescued pig was one of the two missing their owners.