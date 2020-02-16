57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

57ºF

Local News

Found pigs looking for parents

JSO is searching for the owners of two pigs found separately in Jacksonville

Tags: animals, found pets, Pets
JSO posts these found pigs to twitter Saturday in hopes of locating their owner.
JSO posts these found pigs to twitter Saturday in hopes of locating their owner.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted to twitter Saturday hoping to find the owners of two pigs found in Jacksonville.

JSO’s quippy post read, “Someone is missing these two PIG-time.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the smaller, spotted pig was found near Riverplace Boulevard, and the larger sow was roaming near Bowden Road.

JSO asks anyone who recognizes the porkers to call the non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 so they can be reunited with their owner.

Friday afternoon Jacksonville Fire and Rescue saved a pig taking a swim near the Southbank Riverwalk. It’s not clear if the rescued pig was one of the two missing their owners.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.