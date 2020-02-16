‘Somebody knows something’: Mother pleads for help to solve Jacksonville man’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A year after a Jacksonville man was killed in a drive-by shooting, his mother is pleading for the public’s help to solve his murder.

Ronald Jenkins, 27, was shot in a drive-by just before 3 p.m. Feb. 16, 2019, on Ken Knight Drive by the Ribault River. He was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died.

“My daughter called me and she told me what had happened," Sheila Augusta, Jenkins’ mother, told News4Jax.

Augusta said she awoke that morning from a dream that was almost like a premonition.

“It said, ‘Warning comes before destruction,'" Augusta recounted. “The next thing I heard was Ronald was dead. So when my daughter called me, I knew. When I got to the hospital and met with the chaplain, I knew. When the doctor came in, I knew.”

The one thing she does not know is who pulled the trigger, ending her son’s life.

“Somebody knows something. In every case, somebody knows something. Speak up," Augusta said Sunday. "You’re living life and in the next moment everything changes.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a black sedan, likely a Hyundai or Kia with two men inside, stopped near Jenkins just before shots were fired and then took off.

“I have not been to the location. I cannot bring myself to go to the location,” explained Augusta. “My life changed on February 16th of last year. My son was taken away from me by gun violence, and it hasn’t been the same.”

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).