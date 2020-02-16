Woman carjacked in Lake City forced to drive to Suwanee County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department says it’s searching for a man accused of carjacking a woman in Lake City then forcing her to drive to Suwanee County.

Police say the woman told them she was walking to her car in the Walmart parking lot on U.S. Highway 90 West when she felt a gun held to her back.

The man then made her get into her car and drive to Suwanee County where he took some of the woman’s jewelry then ran off.

Police say the man was last seen near an abandoned building just west of Welborn on U.S. Highway 90. Lake City police along with the Suwanee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.