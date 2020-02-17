Children found hiding after shots fired during domestic disturbance

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Columbia County deputies said two children were placed in harm’s way when a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman escalated to gunfire.

Deputies called to a home on Sultan Loop on Saturday immediately took Kerry Norton, 45, into custody. According to the police report, when asked about the location of the woman and children they knew to be in the house, Norton told them they were not there and had been picked up by a friend. Deputies wrote they found a woman bleeding from an injury sustained from an assault was found in a bedroom and children were found hiding under a bed and inside a closet.

When deputies spoke to the woman, she told them that no domestic violence took place but deputies got a different story from the children as well as a neighbor who heard the commotion and called 911.

The children told deputies that Norton and the woman got into an argument over her not being home for Valentine’s Day. The children also told deputies the argument escalated when Norton pulled out a gun a fired it at the victim’s SUV tires in an attempt to keep her from leaving.

A neighbor told deputies he witnessed Norton drag the woman onto the front porch and could hear her screaming but never saw him hit her. The neighbor also told deputies he could hear gunshots. According to the report, the woman previously told that same deputy that if he ever heard gunshots it’s probably Norton and she was tired of him beating her.

Deputies found shell casings five yards from the SUV and they also found the gun inside the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined the gun was also discharged in an area within close proximity of the mobile home, in an area within 5 feet of the room where the children were hiding. A deputy noted in the report that the close proximity for the gunfire in relation to the location of the children put the children in danger.

After Saturday’s incident, Norton was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, illegally firing a weapon and aggravated child abuse. One of the deputies noted in the report that he had knowledge about Norton because of previous 911 service calls to the same address.

By 12:30 p.m. Monday, Norton was released from jail after posting a $8,000 bond.