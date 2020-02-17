Police: Masked gunman demands money, shoots man in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man told police he was shot Monday after a masked gunman walked up to him in the Arlington area and demanded money, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they learned of the shooting about 3 p.m. when the man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man told police he was walking in the area of Playa Way, near University Boulevard and Arlington Expressway, when a masked gunman dressed all in black approached him and demanded money. They fought and the victim was shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man said he did not know the attacker.

Police said they were unable to locate a crime scene.