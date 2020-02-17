SpaceX launch delayed from weekend set for this morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A launch SpaceX postponed due to bad weather Sunday is now scheduled for a launch window opening at 10:05 a.m. Monday, although the SpaceX team is also “taking a closer look at a second stage valve component.”

The rocket will launch another round of internet-beaming satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40.

This will be the fifth Falcon 9 launch dedicated to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. The company and CEO Elon Musk are working to create a space-based internet using satellites that beam internet signal down to Earth, even to remote areas.

The booster supporting the fifth Starlink mission previously launched and landed during three other missions, according to SpaceX, including on two space station cargo supply run and the launch of the JCSAT-18/Kacific1 mission.

SpaceX recently launched 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral bringing the companies total to 240 in low-Earth orbit, more than any company currently operating spacecraft.

Launching 60 satellites at a time SpaceX plans to send up another round of Starlink spacecraft every few weeks, eventually, operating a fleet of thousands.