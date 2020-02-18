Police looking for 10-year-old boy near Long Branch Elementary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old boy believed to be missing from Long Branch Elementary School, police said Tuesday.

They’re looking for Sam Booker, who was last seen walking out of his classroom about 1 p.m. at the school on East 30th and Franklin streets, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“Due to the circumstances involved, we are asking for the community’s assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christian Hancock.

Booker is described as 4-foot-6 and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red and white sneakers.

Police and firefighters could be seen setting up a perimeter outside the school. A person who lives nearby estimated crews have been looking for the child for about an hour.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500.