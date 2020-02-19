2 arrested, stolen goods found in raid on Arlington home

Police on Wednesday raided an Arlington home, finding tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen goods and making two arrests.

Jacksonville Beach police officers, accompanied by Jacksonville sheriff‘s officers, served a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home on Townsend Boulevard in the Colony Cove neighborhood near the river.

Detectives have been searching for three high-end business trailers, which have been stolen over the past few weeks from Jacksonville Beach.

Investigators said one of them was used for a construction business, and the trailer, combined with all the tools inside of it, was valued at between $40,000 and $50,000. Another was stolen from a painting company, which shared surveillance video with police and the community.

On Tuesday, a Jacksonville Beach police officer noticed a black pickup truck matching the description of the suspects. Detectives set up undercover surveillance and tracked the vehicle back to the home on Townsend Boulevard.

About 4 a.m. Wednesday, they obtained a search warrant and started to plan their approach. They moved in on the property shortly after 8 a.m., arresting a man inside the home and another man who lived in a camper in the backyard. No one was injured.

The men, who identified as Richard Mark Rose and Timothy Howey, were interviewed by detectives and then taken to the Duval County jail.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said it was a case of great detective work.

Officers found two of the missing trailers and were still looking for one more. They also discovered stolen tools and two motorcycles, which were taken from Jacksonville. The motorcycles were returned to their owners, although they were missing several parts.

Wednesday’s raid was not believed to be related to a raid last week on Jacksonville’s Eastside in connection with a series of trailer thefts.

News4Jax gathering more details about the operation and will have more on News4Jax at 5.