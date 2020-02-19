Cattle take over front yard of Jacksonville home
Breaking ‘moos’...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is udderly ridiculous.
Cattle have taken over a Northside subdivision near First Coast High. They were spotted mingling in the North Creek Subdivision.
Yes, we will milk this story for all it’s worth.
We do not know where the cows came from, or who they belong to. Maybe they’ve got beef with the homeowners?
We are working to learn more information.
