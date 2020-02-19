Fire Rescue: Chief’s truck hit in T-bone crash while responding to call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A chief with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was responding to a call for service when the chief’s truck was T-boned by another vehicle Tuesday night, according to a department spokesperson.

The crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic and Kernan boulevards. According to Eric Proswimmer with Fire and Rescue, the chief was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The chief was not identified. It’s unclear how severe the chief’s injuries were, but the chief was expected to recover.