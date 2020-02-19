Searching Southside Estates for woman with autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police need your help in finding a 41-year-old woman with autism who walked away from her home Tuesday night and has not been seen since.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Stacey Talmadge left her home on Glen Gardner Drive, off Cortez Road south of and Atlantic Boulevard, about 10 p.m.

A JSO lieutenant said that now that the sun is up, their search is ramping up, with officers searching on the ground and from the air.

Talmadge is known for leaving her home and going into peoples’ yards and falling asleep. That is consistent with what some neighbors have told us News4Jax off-camera. That’s why they are asking people in this area to search their properties.

Talmadge is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue, long sleeve shirt and light-colored pants. She was not wearing any shoes.

Police for people to look around their properties and in ditches. If you have outdoor surveillance cameras, please review the video for the last few hours. If you’ve seen where she is or can offer assistance, please call the JSO at 904-630-0500.